Jacob Rees-Mogg says he “doesn’t mind” if people call him “Tory scum”.

The business secretary spoke at Conservative Party conference on Monday evening, referencing the moment he was heckled as he arrived at the event in Birmingham.

“I want to thank you for giving me almost as warm a welcome as I got outside the hall,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.

“That’s rather marvellous, having a democracy where you can walk through the streets and people can exercise their rights to peaceful protest... if people really want to call me Tory scum, I don’t mind.”

