Footage of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s burning car on M61 shown in court

Newly released footage of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s car burning on the M61 has been presented as evidence in their trial at the Old Bailey.

Other evidence shown in the trial included various images from the pair’s holiday cottage.

Marten, 36, and Gordon, 49, are on trial for manslaughter by gross negligence of their daughter and child cruelty among other charges, following the discovery of the infant’s remains in a plastic bag in a locked shed on 1 March 2023.

The trial at the Old Bailey continues.