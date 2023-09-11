A tourist was booed after she climbed Copenhagen’s iconic Little Mermaid statue on Saturday (9 September).

The unnamed woman was filmed rubbing her nose on the historical landmark, which is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairy tale, despite signs warning against touching the figure.

Dylan Trinkler, 19, who witnessed the incident, said: “The Danish people there were saying, ‘this is Danish heritage’ and ‘that’s artwork.’

“They started asking her why she was doing it, saying that it was disrespectful, but she just laughed it off.”

The sculpture, which sits at Langelinie Pier, was unveiled in 1913.