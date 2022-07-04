Suspected Copenhagen shooter strolls through shopping mall with rifle

Chilling footage appears to capture the moment an alleged gunman strolled through a shopping mall in Denmark with a rifle on his shoulder.

Three people were killed during a shooting at Copenhagen's Field's centre on Sunday (3 July), while four others are in hospital with critical injuries.

A 22-year-old man, described as "an ethnic Dane", was arrested minutes after opening fire.

Police have said there is no indication of a terror motive, but refused to comment on the gunman's identity beyond confirming his ethnicity and age.

