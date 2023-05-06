Members of Just Stop Oil were allegedly arrested ahead of King Charles III’s coronation today (6 May), on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

The activist group claims ‘at least 13’ protesters have been handcuffed after the Metropolitan Police warned of a ‘low tolerance’ to those looking to disrupt the event.

However, a representative for Just Stop Oil claims they were only planning to ‘display t-shirts and flags’.

Anti-monarchists were also apprehended on nearby St Martin’s Lane.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed an update on arrests is coming later today (6 May).

