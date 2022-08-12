Therese Coffey called Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray’s questioning on the cost of living crisis “insulting” during an interview on Friday, 12 August.

“You’re not treating this seriously. People’s bills could rise up to £5,000,” Ray said to the work secretary, adding “you’re talking about growth, the economy. People want answers now.”

When asked: “Isn’t it a fact that you guys are playing party politics with this?” Coffey replied that she found his line of questioning “really insulting.”

Coffey also said Liz Truss’s plan to grow the economy will “put more money in the pockets of families.”

