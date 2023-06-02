Jack Monroe argued that the cost of living crisis has not "fallen out of a clear blue sky" in the last year-and-a-half and is instead a result of Conservative cuts to public services.

The food campaigner's comments come as desparate parents resort to stealing baby formula to feed their children and food bank use.

The Trussell Trust says food banks its UK network distributed close to 3 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

"It's a cost of Conservatives crisis, it's a cost of austerity crisis," Monroe told a Question Time audience.