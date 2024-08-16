Listen: Hannah Jacobs’ mother makes heartbreaking statement after inquest

Hannah Jacobs' mother paid tribute to her "vivacious" daughter after an inquest concluded that the 13-year-old, who had a severe dairy allergy, died after drinking a Costa Coffee hot chocolate following a “failure to follow the processes in place to discuss allergies."

The teenager suffered an “immediate reaction” after drinking the beverage, which should have been made with soya milk, while out with her mother in February 2022.

In a statement read by her legal team, Abimbola Duyile called for better awareness of allergens in the food industry.

"It is clear to me that although the food service industry and medical professionals are required to have allergy training, the training is really not taken seriously enough," she said.