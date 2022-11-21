One person arrested after couple beaten at Elton John concert in Los Angeles

One person has been arrested after a couple in their 60s were beaten outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles following an Elton John concert.

Footage posted on social media shows a man punching the victim, who had already been knocked to the ground.

His wife was also attacked and knocked unconscious as part of the assault.

The LAPD have confirmed one arrest has been made in connection to the incident, but have not shared any more information, or the identity of the person.

