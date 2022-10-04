Former professional boxer David Haye arrives at court charged with assault

David Haye appeared at a court in London today, 4 October, charged with assault.

The former world champion boxer, 41, was charged after an alleged incident at Hammersmith Apollo on 30 October 2021.

Mr Haye, who won a heavyweight world title in 2009, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday wearing a white shirt and a navy blazer, where he stood accused of assaulting a man, Nickesh Jhala, at the venue.

The trial continues.

