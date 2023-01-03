FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud charges

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court today, 3 January, to fraud charges.

The cryptocurrency mogul, 30, was charged with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research. He denies the accusations.

A judge has set a tentative trial date for 2 October, which may move forward or backward a day or two.

If convicted, Mr Bankman-Fried faces more than 100 years in prison.

