Burton Albion footballer Williams Kokolo appeared in court today, 27 September, to deny three counts of rape.

The League One player, 22, stands accused of offences which are alleged to have been committed in the Birmingham area on 13 February.

Mr Kokolo spoke only to enter pleas and confirm his name at a 15-minute hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

The defender has been conditionally bailed to appear back at the same court on 5 June 2023.

