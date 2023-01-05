WHO concerned about ‘risk to life’ in China amid Covid surge

The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday the agency is “concerned about the risk to life in China” amid the explosive spread of Covid across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government.

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also urged Beijing to provide “more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalisations and deaths”.

“We are really concerned about the current Covid-19 epidemiological picture, with both intense transmission in several parts of the world and a recombinant sub-variant spreading quickly,” Dr Tedros said.

