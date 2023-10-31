Barnard Castle lit up with Covid-19 stats ahead of Dominic Cummings hearing

Tragic stats have been projected onto Barnard Castle ahead of Dominic Cummings’ hearing at the Covid-19 inquiry.

“231,332 Covid deaths - is that clear enough to read?”, the walls of the monument read, as families of the bereaved clutched photos of loved ones.

Barnard Castle became symbollic during the pandemic, when the then-adviser to Boris Johnson took a day trip 264 miles from his home, despite having Coronavirus symptoms.

“Neither bereaved families, nor the British public, can move on, until we’re confident lessons have been learned and justice served”, says Veronica Hawking from 38 Degreees, who were behind the stunt.