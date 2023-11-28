Covid inquiry: Michael Gove apologises for Government mistakes during pandemic

Michael Gove has apologised to victims and bereaved families for Government failures during the pandemic.

When challenged on “chaos” in the Cabinet Office in early 2020, Mr Gove said: “If I may … apologise to the victims who endured such pain, the families who endured so much loss as a result of the mistakes that were made by Government in response to the pandemic.

“As a minister responsible for the Cabinet Office, and was also close to many of the decisions that were made, I must take my share of responsibility for that.

“Politicians are human beings. We’re fallible. We make mistakes and we make errors.”