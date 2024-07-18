Independent TV
Covid inquiry chair’s chilling six-word warning as bombshell first report published
Covid inquiry chair Baroness Hallett issued a chilling warning as the first report into the UK's preparedness for a pandemic was released on Thursday, 18 July.
The damning 217-page report found the country “prepared for the wrong pandemic”, namely a flu pandemic, and the plan was "inadequate for a global pandemic of the kind that struck”.
It also concluded that in the years leading up to the pandemic, “there was a lack of adequate leadership, co-ordination and oversight."
In remarks after its publication, Baroness Hallett said the next pandemic in the UK will "bring with it immense suffering and huge financial cost."
