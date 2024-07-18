Covid inquiry chair’s chilling six-word warning as bombshell first report published

Covid inquiry chair Baroness Hallett issued a chilling warning as the first report into the UK's preparedness for a pandemic was released on Thursday, 18 July.

The damning 217-page report found the country “prepared for the wrong pandemic”, namely a flu pandemic, and the plan was "inadequate for a global pandemic of the kind that struck”.

It also concluded that in the years leading up to the pandemic, “there was a lack of adequate leadership, co-ordination and oversight."

In remarks after its publication, Baroness Hallett said the next pandemic in the UK will "bring with it immense suffering and huge financial cost."