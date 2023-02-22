Sunak asked when he will ‘recover’ some of the money ‘wasted’ on Covid PPE

Rishi Sunak has been asked when he will recover “some of the money” the Conservative government “wasted” on PPE.

“Tens of billions of pounds of taxpayer money was wasted on a world-beating test and trace system, billions on PPE that wasn’t even fit for purpose,” Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said, in a scathing assessment of the government’s Covid spending.

“So when will the prime minister help us recover some of that lost money, so that striking nurses, teachers and public servants can be paid the decent wage they deserve?”

