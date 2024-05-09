A doctor has explained the science behind AstraZeneca’s admission that their Covid jab can cause blood clots.

The pharmaceutical giant admitted its widely used vaccine, branded Covishield, can cause rare side effects including blood clots and low platelet count.

A class action lawsuit filed in the UK claimed that the vaccine led to deaths and severe injuries and sought damages up to £100m for about 50 victims.

Doctor Nighat Arif explained more about the science behind the study when she appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (30 April).

She also reassured people that side effects are “very, very rare”.