Police officer heroically rescues trapped cows from raging barn fire

Dramatic footage shows a Wisconsin police officer saving three cows trapped in a barn fire last month.

Bodycam video released by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department shows officer Andrew Crabb stopping at a farm where black smoke can be seen rising from a structure on 25 June.

The officer then walks toward the fire and upon realising the barn has animals trapped inside, begins running toward them.

One cow can be seen in front of a locked gate in the burning barn, with two more trapped behind it.

Officer Crabb quickly unchains the gate and two cows can be seen running to safety in the pasture.

No injuries were reported, according to police, and firefighters soon arrived to extinguish the fire.