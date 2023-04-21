Doorbell camera captures armed robber posing as delivery driver

Doorbell footage captures the moment a brave resident in East Haven, Connecticut, thwarted an armed robber who posed as a delivery driver in an attempt to gain entry to his home.

The video shows the suspect knocking on the door, claiming that he had a package for the homeowner before brandishing a black handgun and attempting to go inside.

The resident pushes the suspect away, who then fled in a silver and black vehicle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.