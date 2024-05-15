‘Porch pirate’ snatches package worth thousands from homeowner’s hands

A man in Pennsylvania, identified only as Henry, had his package snatched out of his hands on Thursday 9 May.

Footage from Henry’s doorbell camera shows him picking the package up from his doorway, when a stranger runs up the path, grabs the box and makes a swift getaway.

The delivery contained six iPhones for Henry's family and was worth thousands of dollars.

Recent legislation in Pennsylvania enacts strict penalties for repeat "porch pirates" and those who steal valuable packages.

Other states may follow suit, as numerous people snatch packages from their owner's porches.