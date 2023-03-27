Moment hammer-wielding robbers violently loot shop

CCTV footage shows the moment hammer-wielding robbers attacked a shop owner as they looted his store in St Albans.

The video shows the masked suspects entering the phone shop before grabbing Muhammad Fahad, 40.

After a struggle, the suspect reportedly beat Muhammad’s hand with the hammer multiple times before he stopped resisting after thinking of his family.

“When the attacker said to me ‘don’t push us, we will kill you’ or something like that, my three daughters came to mind and I gave in,” he said.

Police are searching for the suspects, and Muhammad’s injuries to his hand were considered to be minor.

