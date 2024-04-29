Watch: Just Stop Oil protesters target MP’s office over coal mine plans

Just Stop Oil supporters targeted the offices of Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson in Cumbria on Friday 26 April.

Posters reading “Stop Tory coal” were plastered all over the building in Maryport.

Cumbrians have previously staged disruptive action at Mr Jenkinson’s offices for his support of the Cumbrian coal mine which received government approval in 2022.

As part of Friday’s action, a group of Just Stop Oil supporters also put up crime scene tape and held signs reading “PEOPLE vs COAL”.

Mr Jenkinson arrived and began remonstrating with the protesters, according to a statement from the group.

Police officers from Cumbria Constabulary later arrived on the scene.