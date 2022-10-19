Waterspout sends tourists running for cover as it tears Ayia Napa beach apart

A huge waterspout was caught on camera wreaking havoc along the coastline of a popular tourist hotspot in Cyprus, sending beach furniture and other debris flying into the air.

Incredible footage shows the initial stages of the twister in Ayia Napa, as it formed a long, thin column above the water.

Within seconds, it gained momentum and developed into a larger cyclone-style twister and, as its speed intensified, it became wider and faster as it approached land.

Beach chairs and umbrellas were thrown up into the air as tourists fled the beach.

