Donald Trump was joined by a host of famous faces during his speech declaring victory while key states continued to be counted.

The predicted winner, who will become the 47th president of the United States if he wins, told West Palm Beach crowds: "Look what happened, is this crazy?"

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president."

On stage alongside Trump were his key supporters including his wife Melania, his children Barron, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jnr, Eric and Tiffany.

Dana White, the president of the UFC and political consultant Susie Wiles joined the Trump camp on stage, along with his vice running mate JD Vance.Kamala Harris's path to victory significantly.

Trump has won in the key battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina - and is leading in several others - narrowing Kamala Harris's path to victory significantly.