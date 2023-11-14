David Cameron leaves Downing Street after Rishi Sunak’s new cabinet meeting

David Cameron is seen leaving Downing Street after Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet meeting following his reshuffle.

The former Conservative prime minister made a shock return to Government after being appointed foreign secretary.

Mr Cameron was not an MP but was made a peer on Monday, replacing James Cleverly who replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Sunak promised “big, bold decisions that will drive change” as he sat surrounded by his new-look cabinet, including Lord Cameron.