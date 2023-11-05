More than 35 pro-Palestine gathered outside LBC radio’s offices on Sunday morning in opposition to David Lammy’s comments last week that an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza “could be legally justifiable if there is a military objective”.

The group carried signs that read: ‘David Lammy blood on your hands’ and chanted ‘Free free Palestine’ outside of the station’s iconic Leicester Square office in London.

It was organised by Tottenham and Haringey Palestine Action, who timed it for the politician’s appearance on the show on Sunday (5 November).