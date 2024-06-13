Dawn Butler raps in campaign video to mark 21 days until general election

Dawn Butler has released a video of herself rapping to mark the three-week countdown to the general election.

The Labour candidate, battling for the Brent East seat, shared a clip of herself singing over a remixed version of “21 Seconds” by So Solid Crew.

“We’ve got 21 days to go,” Ms Butler sings, before referencing Rishi Sunak’s D-Day blunder and labelling previous Tory prime ministers “corrupt”.

“Vote for Labour. Vote for me as your MP for Brent East on Thursday 4th July,” she wrote alongside the video on Thursday 13 June.

The clip has already been viewed nearly 500,000 times.