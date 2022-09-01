BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull’s best moments after host dies aged 66

BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66, his family has announced.

In 2018, the broadcaster revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer the previous November, detailing his treatment in a Channel 4 documentary.

“Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31st August,” a family statement said.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck.”

