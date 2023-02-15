Whale killed by ‘offshore wind farm’ washes up on New Jersey beach

A dead whale washed ashore in Manasquan, New Jersey, on Monday, 13 February, in what campaigners believe was a death caused by an offshore wind development

Officials from nonprofit Clean Ocean Action said it was the ninth creature to be found dead along the Jersey Shore since 5 December.

“The only unique factor from previous years, is the excessive scope, scale and magnitude of offshore wind powerplant activity in the region,” a group spokesperson said.

