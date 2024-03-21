Man arrested after allegedly boarding flight with photo of another passenger’s ticket

A Texas man was arrested after allegedly boarding a Delta flight in Utah using a photograph of another passenger’s ticket.

Wicliff Yves Fleurizard, 26, faces a charge of stowing away on a vessel or aircraft after authorities say he got on Flight 1683 to Austin, Texas, from at Salt Lake City International Airport on 17 March.

According to a complaint filed in US district court in Utah on Monday, security footage showed Mr Fleurizard taking photos of multiple passengers’ phones and boarding passes while they weren’t looking and then using his phone to board the flight.