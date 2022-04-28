Depp didn’t lose any film roles as a result of Heard op-ed, couple’s agent says

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former agent has testified that Mr Depp did not lose out on film roles as a result of an article Ms Heard wrote in 2018.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million. Ms Heard did not name Mr Depp in the article, but his lawyers have said that the article made it difficult for him to land film roles.

When asked if Mr Depp's off-screen reputation was impacted by the article, talent agent Christian Carino said "no."

