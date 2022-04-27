Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard was shown police body cam footage of a domestic violence call at a penthouse in LA where Ms Heard was staying.

The footage, which is from 21 May 2016, shows Los Angeles Police Department officer William Gatlin knocking on the penthouse door with his partner.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.