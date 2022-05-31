Pirates of the Caribbean boat driven past Depp v Heard courthouse as jury deliberates

A car decorated as a ship from the Pirates of the Caribbean films drove past the courthouse where a jury was deliberating the verdict Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard on Tuesday (31 May).

The actor is suing his ex-wife for $50 million after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Tuesday marked the jury’s first full day of deliberation. It is not known when they will reach a verdict.

