Ed Balls accused a Tory minister of “smearing” him during a heated conversation about a Tory donor’s alleged remarks about Diane Abbott.

Graham Stuart appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (12 March), discussing Frank Hester after he was alleged to have said the MP “should be shot.”

The energy minister appeared to enrage the former Labour MP by saying: “If every quote you ever said about Tories got taken out of context and plastered all over the television, you could be made to look pretty vile as well.”

Mr Balls responded: This is not the normal political mockabout... Don’t just smear me.”