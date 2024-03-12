Sir Keir Starmer must support Diane Abbott and restore the Labour whip after a Tory donor’s alleged remarks, Dawn Butler said.

Frank Hester said he is “deeply sorry” after reportedly saying in 2019 the MP made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

The chief executive of The Phoenix Partnership (TPP) admitted making “rude” comments but said they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

Ms Abbott had the whip withdrawn immediately after suggesting Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives” in a letter to the Observer, and apologised.

Sir Keir said told ITV’s Lorraine: “The comments about Diane Abbott are just abhorrent.”