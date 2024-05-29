Wes Streeting refused to say why Diane Abbott has been barred from standing for Labour in the general election, but former Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke had been allowed to join the party.

Ms Abbott today (29 May) claimed that the Labour Party will ban her from standing as a candidate at the upcoming general election on 4 July.

Mr Streeting was asked about today’s events during an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News.

Mr Streeting said: “At this general election, we want to welcome millions of people who have seen the chaos and incompetence of the Conservative Party and are looking for change with Labour.”