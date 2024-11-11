Moment Disney cruise ships rescues four stranded boaters off Bermuda

A Disney cruise ship rescued four people from a sinking 50-foot catamaran approximately 265 miles off the shores of Bermuda on Sunday, 10 November.

The US Coast Guard said they coordinated with the cruise ship Treasure, the closest ship to the Serenity vessel, who launched a life boat and rescued all passengers aboard.

Treasure was travelling from Europe to the US in preparation for its maiden voyage.

The Disney ship and was 80 miles away when it responded to the catamaran.

"Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skilfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety," Disney Treasure Captain Marco Nogara told ABC News.