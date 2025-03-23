Massive smoke plumes were captured above Walt Disney World’s EPCOT after a fire broke out in the Florida amusement park on Saturday (23 March).

According to a representative from Disney, the blaze started after a walk-in cooler caught fire.

Videos taken by a parkgoer show crowds stopping to stare at the clouds of smoke filling the sky, with one person asking, “should we run?”

Guests were evacuated from one of the park’s attractions. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries reported.