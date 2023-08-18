Doctor Amir Khan has criticised the government’s new digital phone system upgrade, designed to “end the 8am scramble” for GP appointments

All GP surgeries in England will move to the digital system by the spring of next year. It is hoped it will allow patients to contact their GP faster and have their request dealt with on the day rather than having to call back.

Speaking on GMB, Dr Khan said: “Unless we have got the appointments, it doesn’t matter how many get through. It’s a bit like a magic roundabout where every exit is a dead end. You’re just shifting the bottleneck.”