Vigil held for four-year-old killed in dog attack

Vigils are being held for a four-year-old girl who died after she was mauled to death by a family dog.

Officers were called to the scene in Broadlands on Tuesday, 31 January, where the child was pronounced dead.

This footage shows the scene in Milton Keynes as the community gathered at a church near the home.

Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working to establish the breed of the animal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.