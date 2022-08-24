Man saves dog and her puppies after they were buried during earthquake

A man saved a dog and her puppies who were submerged in dirt earlier in August.

Soner Büyümez, a veterinarian on a farm in central Turkey, dug through a pile of soil to discover the pooches after hearing a faint sound in the distance.

“I immediately ran to the spot...There had been a landslide. I saw a dog was trapped in the ground. Only her head remained [above the soil],” Mr Büyümez told The Dodo.

The rescue took two hours. Though seven puppies were saved, one had sadly died.

