Moment suspect thrown to ground by police dog after punching handler

Newly-released body cam footage shows the moment a police dog threw a suspect to the ground after he punched an officer.

Constable Steve Matthews and PD Sapphire were responding to an incident involving drunken people in Hull at 2:40am on 18 September 2021 when a suspect punched the officer in the face.

Footage shows Sapphire grabbing on to a suspect and throwing him to the ground.

“With no provocation, [PC Matthews] was assaulted being repeatedly punched to the face which caused temporary blindness in his left eye,” Humberside Police said in a statement.

Sign up for our newsletters.