Rescuers fight to save dolphin stranded in shallow water in Cornwall

Rescuers battled to save a lone common dolphin circulating in the shallows in an inlet in Cornwall.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) volunteers rushed to Place, near Portscatho on Friday (16 February), to help the dolphin.

The dolphin soon became stranded and fell onto her side, submerging her blowhole.

Medics brought the dolphin ashore for a health assessment and to begin providing first aid.

Dan Jarvis, from BDMLR said: “It was not possible to refloat the dolphin safely in the inlet due to the nature of the geography, substrate, and tide. It was deemed most likely the dolphin had become disorientated in this location and therefore stranded. Luckily a resident had his boat tender moored nearby and was happy to take the dolphin out to deeper water.”