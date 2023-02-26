Dominic Raab has confirmed he will resign if bullying allegations against him are upheld.

The deputy prime minister is currently under investigation after eight formal complaints were made - with each one reportedly involving dozens of people.

"I'm not going to start speculating on what the outcome might be", he defended on Sophy Ridge on Sunday this morning (26 February).

"If an allegation of bullying is upheld I will resign."

Raab has previously said he will not apologise for 'having high standards'.

Sign up for our newsletters.