Dominic Raab attends the construction of the first secure school in the UK

Deputy prime ministerDominic Raab visited the construction site at the former secure training centre in Rochester, in Kent.

The building is in the process of being transformed into the first secure school in the UK, and is described as a school within a prison, which differentiate it from existing youth custody facilities that are less focused on education.

“It’s something that hasn’t been tried before. That is the ethos change and regime change that you will see”, the secretary of state for justice added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.