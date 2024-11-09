Possible Trump AG threatens Letitia James: ‘We will put your fat a** in prison’

A Donald Trump Attorney General hopeful threatened Letitia James with prison after the Republican won the 2024 US presidential election.

Mike Davis, a former Supreme Court clerk and Senate aide, said: “I dare you to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time. And we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights.”

The Republican lawyer has previously said he wants to drag Democrats’ “dead political bodies” through the streets and “burn” them in a graphic social media post.