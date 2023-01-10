Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in jail

Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty to a tax fraud scheme.

Mr Weisselberg’s lawyer, Nicholas Gravante, said the Trump associate “regrets the lapse in judgement.”

Mr Weisselberg was accused of participating in a “systemic” fraud scheme and an “audacious illegal payment” arrangement.

The arrangement in question gave him generous benefits that were not reported for tax purposes, such as free rent and luxury car leases - worth around $1.7m according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

He was ordered to Rikers Island immediately after sentencing.

