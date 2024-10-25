Barron Trump’s best friend hits out at Kamala Harris over ‘stupid’ comment

Barron Trump’s best friend has hit out at Vice President Kamala Harris as he declared his generation is “tired of being told we are stupid”.

Bo Loudon, spoke to Piers Morgan on Thursday (24 October) about the part he is playing in Donald Trump’s US presidential election campaign.

Discussing the election, Laudon said: “A whole generation is tired of being told we're stupid by Kamala Harris."

Loudon then revealed how he helped Trump secure his much-anticipated appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.