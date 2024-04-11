Donald Trump was spotted ordering 30 milkshakes and “some chicken” during a surprise visit to Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former president has been campaigning in the city as he attempts to secure his victory in the Republican primaries and shore up support ahead of an expected rematch against Joe Biden in November.

Mr Trump was heard saying he wanted to “take care of the customers” as he joked with staff about “making a lot of money” during the visit on Tuesday 10 April.

He also suggested Chick-fil-A serves “the Lord’s chicken” as he referenced the owner’s Christian beliefs.